Record number make the pledge at Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony

A record number of residents have made their pledge to become Australian Citizens today. Mount Isa City Council held the annual Citizenship Ceremony in conjunction with the Australia Day Awards on January 26 at the Mount Isa Civic Centre. Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade formalised the proceedings, as a record number of Citizenship Conferees pledged to Australia. "Australian citizenship ceremonies are an important part of our nation's celebrations, with more people becoming citizens on Australia Day than any other day of the year," Cr Slade said. READ MORE: Mount Isa's unsung heroes recognised at Australia Day Awards Mount Isa properties a hot commodity in 2022 Mount Isa FBI take out Goldfield Ashes tournament for second year Mornington Island celebrates Australia Day, first time in 40 years Australia Day Celebrations across the North West. "Australia's strength lies in its people. Our people have made Australia what it is, building our nation into a vibrant, open and diverse society of which we can all be proud of. "Mount Isa is such a multicultural community and the Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony is one of my favourite events as Mayor." A total of 46 Citizenship Conferees with 13 dependents pledged to become Australian Citizens and originated from India, Phillippines, France, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Niue, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Canada, Sri Lanka, Fiji, South Africa and Namibia. Council wish all who could attend, a very happy Australia Day in Mount Isa, and congratulate you on becoming an Australian Citizen.

