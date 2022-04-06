The North West Star
LNP to host Mount Isa 'health crisis' meeting

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 6 2022 - 11:37pm, first published 10:23pm
Queensland opposition leader David Crisafulli says the LNP wants to hear from people at what he is calling the "Mount Isa health crisis town hall."



