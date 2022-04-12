The North West Star
Crisafulli offers solutions for North West and Qld 'health crisis'

Derek Barry
Derek Barry
Updated April 12 2022 - 4:32am, first published 4:03am
Opposition leader David Crisafulli said better triage, better resources, sharing data in real time and putting doctors and nurses back in charge were needed to fix what he called "a health crisis" in Queensland.

Opposition leader David Crisafulli speaks in Mount Isa on Friday.
Local News

