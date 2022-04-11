The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Bob Katter says 'gloves are off' as he opposes net zero emissions

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 12 2022 - 4:34am, first published April 11 2022 - 11:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bob Katter says 'gloves are off' as he opposes net zero emissions

Bob Katter says the gloves are coming off as he seeks re-election in the seat of Kennedy at the forthcoming federal election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.