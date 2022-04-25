The North West Star
'Unusual' rain continues across the North West

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated April 25 2022 - 11:05pm, first published 10:25pm
WHAT STACKS?: Mount Isa was covered by a layer of low cloud and mist on Tuesday morning, the stacks were hardly visible. Photo: Samantha Campbell.

The North West has experienced "unusual" weather activity according to the Bureau of Meteorology, as rain continues to fall in late April.

