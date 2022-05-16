LNP commit $7.3 million for North West Queensland water security

A re-elected Coalition Government will continue to deliver key infrastructure in the regions with a $7.3 million investment towards a large-scale water diversion and storage facility just outside of Richmond.
In conjunction with Richmond Shire Council, the Coalition Government will contribute funding for pre-construction of a 20.5 kilometre channel from Flinders River.
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said this project is all about sustainable water capture and ensuring our farmers have access to irrigation for their crops.
"The channel will supply water to a storage facility with a capacity of 250,000 megalitres to supply irrigation water for our agricultural industry and other industries in future," Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said.
"In order for our critical agricultural supply chain to continue to prosper, we must ensure farmers have access to sustainable and available water.
"This irrigation project will not only feed the farms we have now but will enable other industries to invest in North-West Queensland, bringing jobs and growth to the local economy.
"The Coalition Government stands behind the industries in North-West Queensland that will help to make Australia as strong as possible as quickly as possible.
"Unlike a Labor-Greens alliance that would strangle the development of water capture and storage projects in Queensland, the Coalition Government is committed to the economic growth and expansion of regional Australia."
Special Envoy for Northern Australia and LNP Senator for Queensland Susan McDonald said being able to store water near Richmond will open the area up to large-scale cropping of grains and pulses which will transform the local economy and generate new income streams for landholders.
"This funding will go towards preparatory works and, importantly, will include much-needed housing to accommodate the expected influx of new residents," Senator McDonald said.
"This is yet another great investment in regional economies by this government, and I have to acknowledge Richmond Shire Mayor John Wharton for his tireless advocacy."
LNP candidate for Kennedy Bryce Macdonald welcomed this funding and said it was important our agricultural sector gets the resources it needs to help put food on our table.
"We know water is a vital resource and it's important we do everything we can to make sure we deliver projects like this one which will bring local jobs to our communities," Mr Macdonald said.
"This project will irrigate thousands of hectares on a site between Maxwelton and Nelia just off the Flinders Highway."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
