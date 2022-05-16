The North West Star
LNP commit $7.3 million for North West Queensland water security

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated May 16 2022 - 5:21am, first published 5:09am
Richmond Shire Council mayor John Wharton, Kennedy LNP candidate Bryce Macdonald, Senator Susan McDonald and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce. Photo supplied.

A re-elected Coalition Government will continue to deliver key infrastructure in the regions with a $7.3 million investment towards a large-scale water diversion and storage facility just outside of Richmond.

