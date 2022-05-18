Queensland Governor receives warm welcome while touring Mount Isa

The Queensland Governor has received a warm welcome while visiting Mount Isa on Wednesday.
Her Excellency the Honourable Dr Jeannette Young greeted locals at a community morning tea held at the Mount Isa Civic Centre on Wednesday May 18, before continuing her tour of Mount Isa.
This was Dr Young's first visit to Mount Isa as Governor, and said she has a busy schedule while in town.
"I had a council briefing and breakfast this morning followed by a private investiture ceremony at Laura Johnson Home. It is a wonderful facility for your community, so well maintained and I got to meet about 25 residents and hear their stories," she said.
"I also went to Happy Valley Primary School where I participated in Lead Smart training sessions and then to Good Start Early Learning Centre to celebrate their achievement, that they've won the regional and national award for lead awareness initiatives last year due to their new playground.
"I went to St Josephs Catholic school to speak at a student assemble and read Government House's book. And then I laid a wreath at the local memorial for the servicemen and women.
"Finally I attended the North West Hospital and Health Service, which I haven't been able to go to for the last few years so it will be good to see what has happened there because I know they had a major redevelopment."
Dr Young said regional visits were the highlight of her job.
"I have always enjoyed coming to Mount Isa over the years, it's a fantastic city. You have such long serving people here, which is one of the reasons you have such a wonderful community," she said.
"Regional visits like this are one of the highlights, if not the highlight of being Governor of Queensland. We have the most wonderful state and it is great to get out and meet the people."
Mount Isa City Council mayor Danielle Slade thanked Dr Young for her time to visit Mount Isa.
"There is no doubt it is an honour to have the Queensland Governor here and showcase what Mount Isa has to offer," Cr Slade said.
"One of the difficult things in the last two years was COVID-19, and I would like to say that yourself (Dr Young) and the Premier of Queensland had to make some very difficult decisions and it would have been horrendous times to be making those decisions.
"I know I speak for the total North West by saying we are so thankful for the hard decisions you had to make...I know our community was grateful, it kept us safe, we had no fatalities and when COVID did come to Mount Isa we all had an opportunity to get vaccinated and have booster shots.
"We have an aging population, you kept us safe and we thank you."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
