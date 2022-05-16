The North West Star
Mount Isa listed as Australia's most polluted town

By Samantha Campbell
Updated May 17 2022 - 3:13am, first published May 16 2022 - 11:56pm
Mount Isa declared Australia's biggest polluting postcode by Australian Conservation Foundation. Photo: Samantha Campbell.

Mount Isa has been named Australia's most polluted postcode, according to data from Australian Conservation Foundation.

