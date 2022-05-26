Mount Isa police launches coffee with a cop

Community members were able to join local police for a coffee and conversation in Mount Isa last week.
On May 18 police and community members gathered outside Mount Isa Plaza on Simpson Street for a yarn and a cuppa.
Advertisement
Officers from the Cultural Liaison Unit, Highway Patrol, and general duties responded to community inquiries, discussed local issues and assisted with educational material to support residents and tourists.
"It is always excellent to hear from our community partners about the issues affecting them and identify opportunities to make our community safer" said organiser Sergeant Josh Woodfield.
Sgt Woodfield said the Coffee with a Cop concept will continue with future dates planned.
"Our thanks to Mount Isa Plaza and Donut King for their partnership support of this community initiative," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.