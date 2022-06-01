The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Sooty Grunter fingerlings released into Lake Moondarra

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated June 1 2022 - 4:21am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sooty Grunter fingerlings were released into Lake Moondarra on Tuesday May 31. Photo supplied.

The future is looking good for Mount Isa fishers as Lake Moondarra gets 15,000 fish.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.