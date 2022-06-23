Students become 'tradies for a day' at Cloncurry workshops

Grade 10 students from Cloncurry State School have traded traditional classroom lessons for an day of trade-based activities at a Tradies for a Day workshop.
The Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy, the education arm of Queensland Resources Council, delivered the workshop on June 21 with support from South32.
Cloncurry State School principal Victoria Menkins said 20 students benefited from working alongside South32 apprentices and tradespeople who guided them through workshop activities.
"(The) workshop gave the students work experience and provided a forum for them to further develop their life experience, improving skills like professional networking and taking on constructive feedback," Ms Menkins said.
"It's important to prepare our students for life after school and partnering with the QMEA allows them to see what kind of opportunities are available to them in industries operating in their own backyard."
South32 Cannington Vice President Operations, Joe Russell said the workshop allowed Cloncurry students to spend the day trialling various trade-based roles in a safe and stimulating classroom environment.
"South32 Cannington is proud to support the QMEA's Tradie for a Day Workshop and demonstrate just how rewarding a career in the resources sector can be," Mr Russell said.
"Our annual graduate intake and four-year Apprenticeship Program are integral to ensuring we recruit and retain skilled professionals that can grow with our business."
QRC Director of Skills, Education and Diversity, Katrina-Lee Jones said students who pursue training pathways will have a magnitude of exciting career opportunities in the innovative and highly rewarding resources sector.
"Out of the nine most in-demand roles in the sector, nearly half are trade-based, demonstrating that training pathways to resources-related careers are as equally important as those that lead to technical disciplines," Ms Jones said.
"Jobs like automation engineers, auto-electricians, and apprentice heavy diesel fitters are among the top roles that are increasingly in-demand, and these are jobs available in the students' own hometowns."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
