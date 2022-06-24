King Solomon drilling at Mount Isa East 'exceeds expectations'

An Australian mineral explorer will be hoping for the wisdom of Solomon in its new North West Queensland drilling activities.
Cooper Metals have completed its first pass of drilling at King Solomon prospect saying it had exceeded their expectations.
King Solomon is situated at Cooper Metals' Mount Isa East Copper Gold Project 30km south east of Mount Isa.
Cooper Metals Managing Director Ian Warland said the maiden RC drilling program had exceeded their expectations delivering excellent copper assay results in the first exploration holes ever drilled at the King Solomon 1 prospect.
"Significant shallow copper and gold mineralisation has been intersected in eight holes spread out over a strike length of approximately 380m, and down to a maximum depth of approximately 100m," Mr Warland said.
"Encouragingly mineralisation remains open at depth and to the south-southeast. The Company will soon have assay results available for King Solomon 2 and 3 and will update the market with ongoing plans to capitalise on an exceptional start to exploration at the Mount Isa East Project."
Earlier this year Cooper Metals expanded its footprint in North West Queensland by buying 85pc of a mining lease in Mount Isa Inlier region.
The company bought into a lease within the Mary Kathleen Domain, an area highly prospective for copper-gold mineralisation such as Round Oak Mineral's Barbara Deposit and Carnaby Resources's recent discoveries at Nil Desperandum and Lady Fanny Prospects.
Cooper Metals was oversubscribed when it went to IPO in November which raised five million dollars and its strategy is to be a major player in the Mount Isa Inlier by expanding its tenure over highly prospective and under explored areas of the province over 1500 sq kms of tenements.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
