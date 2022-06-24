The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

King Solomon drilling at Mount Isa East 'exceeds expectations'

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 24 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cooper Metals have completed its first pass of drilling at King Solomon prospect saying it had exceeded their expectations.

An Australian mineral explorer will be hoping for the wisdom of Solomon in its new North West Queensland drilling activities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.