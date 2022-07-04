Mount Isa Mines field trip available to MPX delegates

The 2022 North West MPX organisers are offering a field trip to Glencore's Mount Isa Mines as part of next week's expo.
The field to Mount Isa Mines incorporating George Fisher Mine will be on Thursday July 14 and delegates will take a guided bus tour of Mount Isa Mines under the direction of Glencore personnel.
Event manager Emma Harman said this field trip by their naming rights sponsor cemented the decision to hold a mining conference and expo right in mining heartland.
"We are incredibly grateful to the management team at Glencore for making this tour possible and allowing us onsite," Ms Harman said.
"It is a rare opportunity to get a firsthand look at an operation supplying the green metals, like copper and zinc, that are needed for a low carbon future. One we hope that our delegates will derive great value from."
The trip is only available to those who have a fully paid delegate pass for Thursday and bookings need to be made by July 7.
Its one of two field trips offered to delegates on Thursday afternoon, the other being a tour of the town and local area as an introduction to the region. Both tours must be prebooked via the MPX website.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
