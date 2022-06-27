Andrew Barger gets set for Mount Isa MPX as MC

When the Mount Isa MPX kicks off in the Civic Centre next month, there will be a familiar face running the show.
The master of ceremonies at the July 12-14 event is Queensland Resources Council policy director Andrew Barger.
Advertisement
Mr Barger has been a regular speaker at past Mount Isa mining expos telling the 2021 audience the North West Mineral Province was a critical resource for the Queensland and Australian economy.
This year he is looking forward to playing a more central role as MC as the MPX takes a different format from the mining expos of old.
"It will be interesting to see how the conference discussion goes," Mr Barger said.
"And it's always brilliant to be at the Civic Centre because that's so central and such a cool building."
Mr Barger admitted the setting might be daunting for some in the crowd asking questions.
"That will be my challenge to bridge that gap so it is not a performance, it is a conversation," he said.
With many great speakers lined up it was hard to pick out one but Mr Barger said he was particularly looking forward to hearing from Glencore's local rep Maryann Wipaki.
"She's got a good story to tell about what they are up to on the back of the rebricking," he said.
"The other one I'm keen to hear about is the logistics trial Paddy (Byrne, CEO TransBulk Logistics) has been running with the Department of Transport about how to get more freight on rail, something people have been talk about for 15 years."
Event manager and president of Commerce North West, Emma Harman, said the speaker line up for the conference was diverse and a number of key industry leaders will be present.
"I would encourage anyone who has still not registered to do so as soon as possible. Thursday afternoon field trips are shaping up to be very interesting tours and I encourage you to register early for these so you don't miss out. These are open to anyone with a Thursday pass," Ms Harman said.
"I believe there may still be limited booths available if you have not yet registered for your, but time is definitely running out. We are very proud to be putting on this event for the North West Minerals Province and look forward to the exchange of ideas."
Tickets for the conference and exhibition are on sale now at www.northwestmpx.com.au.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.