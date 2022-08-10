Watch: Isa Street Festival parade kicks off Rodeo

Darryl Braithwaite may not have made it but his horses certainly did at the Isa Street Festival parade for 2022.
Braithwaite was due to be the main attraction on Wednesday night but was a late cancellation due to ill health.
Mount Isa celebrated anyway with thousands lining the streets for markets, entertainment and of course the street parade, back with a bang after missing out in 2021.
The theme in Braithwaite's honour was Horses and there were mock horses of every shape and size as the schools used their imagination to flesh out the theme.
There were fashions on the field, budding jockeys, hobby horses, my little pony and of course, rodeo horses including Blondie.
The parade took a new route this year starting at Fourth Ave, crossing the Isa Street Bridge and heading into the packed CBD via Miles St.
Four days of rodeo action starts Thursday with the Indigenous Rodeo.
The Mailman Express is also on Thursday.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
