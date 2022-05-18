Say hello to Mount Isa's newest police officer, Darci Perry

Mount Isa Police have welcomed their newest officer, Darci Perry.
After studying a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) and a Diploma of Legal Practice, Constable Perry was admitted to the Supreme Court of Queensland as a lawyer in September, before starting at the Queensland Police Service in November.
Constable Perry spent six months at the Oxley Academy before graduating with 67 other recruits on May 5.
When the posting offers were released, Constable Perry chose Mount Isa.
"I am originally from Longreach and while I didn't want to go back and police in Longreach, I wasn't interested in doing city policing. So when our offers came out for where we could be posted, Mount Isa was one of mine, so I took that," she said.
"I was the most north and regional posting for my intake."
Constable Perry has her first day with Mount Isa Police on May 9 and said it was a nice introduction.
"It is busy, there are a lot of people, a lot of duties a lot of first years- which is good for me there are a lot of people I can ask questions to," she said.
"I am indigenous and while my mob are down in New South Wales it is nice to be up here and help out the community."
Constable Perry said she was looking forward to the outback kindness she had already witnessed.
"Out here you walk down the street and people smile at you. I am used to being in Brisbane when no one chats to you so it is a nice change coming up here," she said.
"I did all my sporting for North West selections in Mount Isa, so coming here was a bit familiar to me. But I also wanted to be somewhere that was a bit more community involved.
"My dad is currently the OIC (Officer in Charge) at Normanton, so it's a bit closer to him also."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
