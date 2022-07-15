The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa Mines planning for end of Lady Loretta in 2025

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated July 15 2022 - 4:29am, first published 4:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maryann Wipaki, Glencore Zinc Assets general manager health, safety, environment and community, speaks at the MPX.

A Mount Isa mining conference has heard how Glencore's Mount Isa Mines is planning for the end of life of Lady Loretta mine.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.