Mount Isa Mines planning for end of Lady Loretta in 2025

A Mount Isa mining conference has heard how Glencore's Mount Isa Mines is planning for the end of life of Lady Loretta mine.
The zinc-lead-silver mine north of Mount Isa employs around 250 people and is currently at nameplate capacity and enjoying its second life having being put in care and maintenance In late 2015 before the decision was made to resume production in 2018.
The zinc-lead-silver is crushed on site before being transported to Mount Isa for processing where it is blended with ore from George Fisher Mine.
However Maryann Wipaki, Glencore Zinc Assets general manager health, safety, environment and community told the Mount Isa MPX on Thursday the expected end life of the mine was 2025.
Glencore are finalising a Detailed Closure Plan to outline activities and resources required for progressive rehabilitation, decommissioning and closure of all components of the mine, during operations and post-planned closure of the site.
Part of this closure planning is the progressive rehabilitation, which will ensure the mined land is restored to its original condition, protecting the natural habitats and surrounding ecosystems.
Rehabilitation projects include planting vegetation, encouraging the return of local fauna to the area and respecting the cultural heritage of Indigenous people and their connection to the land.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
