South 32 Cannington supports youth engagement in Cloncurry

South32 Cannington has expanded its partnership with RedDoor Community Services in Cloncurry, to help young people obtain formal education and training that can lead to employment.
Under the two-year partnership, South32 Cannington is providing A$120,000 to fund a Youth Development Mentor to deliver registered training in construction, hospitality and business, and help local young people develop life skills such as consistent attendance, daily routines and safety compliance.
Advertisement
South32 Cannington already provides $10,000 annually to support RedDoor Community Services' Learner Driver Program, which helps young people in Cloncurry get their driver's licence through the provision of driving lessons with a qualified instructor.
So far more than 100 young people have accessed RedDoor's services since South32 started supporting its programs, and those numbers are expected to grow.
South32 Cannington Vice President Operations Joe Russell said South32 Cannington was very proud to support RedDoor Community Services and the life-changing work they do with young people in Cloncurry.
"We believe we have a responsibility to get behind our local communities and help to make a difference, and we're proud to do so," he said.
"RedDoor's Youth Re-engagement Program focuses on employment readiness and education for young people in the community. The Learner Driver Program supports this great work by giving young people the confidence and independence that comes with getting your driver's licence. This expansion of our partnership will help young people, no matter their background or circumstances, have access to education and training that supports meaningful employment."
RedDoor Community Services Director Paul Bashford said "The additional funding from South32 better positions us to support the local at-risk young people with a more focused and individualised approach. This increases the likelihood of our youth not only gaining opportunities for skill building and training, but also in the sustainability and retention of new behaviours and performance. The flow-on effect of supporting a young person to obtain a driver's licence and employment is massive."
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.