South 32 Cannington supports youth engagement in Cloncurry

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 10 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 11:38pm
South32 Cannington provides $10,000 annually to support RedDoor Community Services' Learner Driver Program.

South32 Cannington has expanded its partnership with RedDoor Community Services in Cloncurry, to help young people obtain formal education and training that can lead to employment.

