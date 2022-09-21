Mount Isa City Council against decriminilisation of public intoxication laws

Mount Isa City Council has made a submission to the Queensland Parliament stating it is "not in favour" of decriminalising public intoxication and begging offences.
An inquiry into the Decriminilisation of Certain Public Offences and Health and Welfare Responses is being undertaken by the Queensland Parliament Community Support and Services Committee, to which Mount Isa City Council unanimously carried to lodge a submission in an ordinary council meeting on September 21.
The submission written by council's Chief Executive Office David Keenan stated Council was "not in favour of the decriminilisation of laws relating to public intoxication, begging and urinating in a public place" and stated that proposed changes to the laws would have "little impact on the current situation in Mount Isa and may remove powers to move people on."
Mr Keenan highlighted that Mount Isa had a large transient population, predominantly from the Northern Territory that came to access services but also alcohol.
"This has been occurring for a long period of time. Many of these transient people can be found sleeping rough in the Leichhardt River bed. On any given night or day there are between 120-160 transient people in the river bed or the surrounds consuming significant volumes of alcohol.
"In relation to public drunkenness or intoxication there are many individuals that pass out on the civic grassed area. Council officers call police on a regular basis to ask people to move on. Many of these people are unable to walk due to their level of intoxication. There are other persons often passed out in the streets or at the rear of the library."
Mr Keenan stated public intoxication also lead to other issues including littering, public urination and lack of safety.
"The amount of rubbish that is generated and deposited in the river bed is significant with Council spending over $80,000 a year to pick up rubbish, (otherwise) becoming part of the water that services Mount Isa, leading to concerns of contamination.
"There is a large amount of urination and defecation that occurs in the river and surrounds with Council staff cleaning up human waste, used feminine hygiene products and toilet paper.
"A lot of our public intoxication issues are happening during the day... This makes parts of the CBD unsafe during business hours and frightening away families, children, shoppers and visitors."
Council made a number of observations stating more funding was needed to provide services to assist transient people to return to country, provide drug and alcohol counselling, affective messaging for responsible consumption of alcohol and additional toilet infrastructure.
Mount Isa City Council's submission will join the 42 other submissions already lodged to the inquiry and a public hearing will be held in Mount Isa on October 4, 2022 at Mount Isa Ibis Styles from 10:00am - 12:30pm.
Mr Keenan said Council acknowledges the complexities of the current environment.
"Council will continue to work closely with the Queensland Police Service, local indigenous groups, the Chamber of Commerce and agencies involved to determine potential solutions to the issues that exist in the Mount Isa community."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
