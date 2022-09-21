The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa City Council against decriminilisation of public intoxication laws

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated September 21 2022 - 4:51am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa City Council has made a submission to the Queensland Parliament stating it is "not in favour" of decriminalising public intoxication and begging offences. File photo.

Mount Isa City Council has made a submission to the Queensland Parliament stating it is "not in favour" of decriminalising public intoxication and begging offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.