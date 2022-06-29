Registrations open for Isa Street Parade

Mount Isa City Council says registrations are now open for the 2022 Isa Festival Parade.
The parade is back in the flesh after it went virtual in 2021 and this year's theme is "Horses", in honour of the song that will be performed live by Australian music legend Daryl Braithwaite at the Isa Street Festival.
Advertisement
"Think literary legends like Flicka and Black Beauty, the silver screen's Seabiscuit or National Velvet, famous horses like Phar Lap or Blondie, or songs about horses, such as Horse With No Name or "Wild Horses," Council said.
Local schools, sporting and community groups, organisations, businesses and local classic/special car owners are invited to participate. The Isa Festival Parade will be held on Wednesday 10 August 2022 from 6.15pm.
The prize categories are: Best Themed Entry; Best School Entry; Best Community Group Entry; and Best Rodeo Queen Entry. $1000 in prizes for each category winner.
Submit your registration today at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MLH7VRG
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.